Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
09:30
Sunderland Crematorium
Carr Marie - Silksworth Peacefully on 12th September 2019 aged 68 years. Beloved wife of Brian, much loved mam of Verity, Shaune and Glenn, stepmam of Angela and Paul, loving sister of George, Ian and Tracy, a proud nana to all of her grandchildren and great grandchildren and a loving sister-in-law and auntie. Funeral service at Sunderland Crematorium on
Friday 20th September at 9:30am.
Family flowers only please. Donations if desired in aid of
Cancer Research. All welcome for refreshments afterwards at the Royal British Legion, Silksworth.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Sept. 17, 2019
