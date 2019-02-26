|
NASH (East Boldon) Peacefully on 15th February 2019 aged 81 years, Marian (nee Snell) devoted wife of Brian, dearest mam of Graeme & Geoffrey, dear mother-in-law of Mandy. Precious gran of Alex, Alicia & Charlotte.
Will friends please meet for service at St George's Church, East Boldon on Monday, 4th March at 12:15 pm, followed by cremation at Sunderland Crematorium
at 1:30pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to Cancer Research UK.
A collection box will be available at the crematorium.
Marian will repose in the private chapels of rest of Manor House Funerals, 26 Sea Road, Fulwell. All enquiries tel (0191) 549 6263.
Sadly missed.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Feb. 26, 2019
