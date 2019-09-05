|
Hope Maria
(Ria) 5th September 1981
In loving memory of a dear wife and mam.
We thought of you with love today,
But that is nothing new,
We thought about you yesterday,
And days before that too;
We think of you in silence,
We often speak your name,
All we have are memories
And your picture in a frame.
Your memories are keepsakes
With which we'll never part,
God has you in his keeping,
We have you in our hearts.
Now joined at peace
with your loving husband Joe.
Loved and remembered always, sons Joe, Kenny, Allan,
Mark and Derek.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Sept. 5, 2019