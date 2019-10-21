Home

Margie Bulmer

Margie Bulmer Notice
Bulmer Town End Farm Suddenly in hospital
surrounded by her loving family on
October 9th aged 74 years,
Margie (née Wilkinson).
Loving wife of Billy, much loved mam
of Lorraine, Jane, Billy, Karen
and the late Ian, cherished nana
and great nana, dear sister and
aunt also friend to many.
Family and friends please meet for
service at Sunderland Crematorium Chapel on Thursday October 24th at 12noon followed by interment at Bishopwearmouth Cemetery at 1.00pm. Flowers welcome or donations if so desired to
Cancer Research UK,
a collection plate will be
provided at the crematorium.
All enquiries to
Manor House Funeral Services,
Blackwood House,
75/77 Blackwood Road,
Town End Farm, Tel 01915365000.

Will be sadly missed.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Oct. 21, 2019
