Manor House Funerals - Manor House
26 Sea Road
Sunderland, Tyne and Wear SR6 9BX
0191 549 6263
Service
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
13:45
Fulwell Methodist Church
Interment
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
14:30
Mere Knolls Cemetery
Margery Miller Notice
Miller Seaburn Dene In hospital on March 4th,
aged 93 years. Margery
(nee Pattison), devoted wife of Henry, much loved mother of Douglas, loving auntie of Jim,
Jean and Clare, also great auntie.
Family and friends please meet for service in Fulwell Methodist Church on Thursday March 21st at 1.45pm followed by interment at
Mere Knolls Cemetery at 2.30pm.
Family flowers only, donations if so desired to the Salvation Army,
a collection plate will be
provided at the Church.
All enquiries to Manor House Funeral Services, 26 Sea Road, Fulwell. Tel 01915496263.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Mar. 18, 2019
