|
|
|
McLEARY
Margery The family of Margery thank
Derek Moss funeral Directors
for their help and guidance
at this difficult time.
The staff of Regents View Care Home for the care, love and affection they showed Margery and the whole family.
We also thank family, friends
and neighbours for their support, cards, flowers and
donations received.
Lastly the Rev Simon Grundy of
St Oswald's Church of Shiney Row who captured the essence of Margery and her family,
the service was beautiful.
Will be sadly missed.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Aug. 16, 2019