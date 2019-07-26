Home

Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
13:15
St. Oswald's Church
Shiney Row
McLEARY
(Shiney Row) Peacefully and with dignity in Regents View Care Home on Friday 19th July, Margery (née Melvin), dearly
loved wife of John. A much
loved mam of Jean and Neil.
A loving mother-in-law,
devoted gran and great gran.
Also a dear sister, sister-in-law, aunt and friend to many.
Would friends please meet for service at St. Oswald's Church, Shiney Row on Thursday
1st August at 1.15pm prior to committal at Sunderland Crematorium. Flowers welcome or donations in lieu of flowers,
if so desired, to Dementia UK.
A donation box will be
provided at the church.
Published in Sunderland Echo on July 26, 2019
