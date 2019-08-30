Home

Margaret Wilkinson

Margaret Wilkinson Memories
WILKINSON Margaret Jane
(Meg) Fourteen years since
we said goodbye.
Remembrance is a golden chain
Death tries to break but all in vain;
To have, to love, and then to part
Is the greatest sorrow
of one's heart.
The years may wipe out
many things,
But this they wipe out never,
The memory of those happy days,
When we were all together.
Also remembering
our dear dad Bill
who reunited with his beloved Meg on 22nd October 2017.
Rest in peace together.
Love always and forever.
Sons Billy, Gordon and
daughter Lorraine,
Daughters in law, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Aug. 30, 2019
