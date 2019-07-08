Home

Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
10:30
Sunderland Crematorium
Whitty Seaburn Dene Peacefully in hospital on
June 20th, aged 85 years,
Margaret (Maggie, née Boyes)
Devoted wife of the late Bill,
much loved mam of David and Stephen cherished mother in law of Trish and Kathy also a beloved gran, nana and great nana.
Family and friends please meet for service in Sunderland Crematorium on Thursday July 11th at 10.30am.
All enquiries to Manor House Funeral Services, 26 Sea Road, Fulwell, Tel 01915496263.
Sadly Missed
Published in Sunderland Echo on July 8, 2019
