John G Hogg Family Funeral Directors Ltd (Farringdon, Sunderland)
138 Allendale Road
Sunderland, Co. Durham SR3 3DZ
0191 511 0028
Margaret Walker

Margaret Walker Notice
WALKER (Ski View) Peacefully after a long illness, surrounded by her family on
2nd November, aged 70 years, Margaret (nee Walton).
Loving wife of John, much loved mam of Claire, also a devoted grandma of Lauren.
Friends and family please meet for service at Sunderland Crematorium on Monday 18th November at 11.30am. Family flowers only, donations if desired to St Benedict's Hospice. All enquiries to
John Hogg Family Funeral Directors, 138 Allendale Road, Farringdon,
Tel: 0191 5110028.
Loved and remembered always.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Nov. 11, 2019
