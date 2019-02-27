Home

Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
15:30
Sunderland Crematorium
Turnbull Margaret Rose
(Lakeside) Peacefully on 17th February, Margaret (nee Carty).
Dearly loved wife of the late James. A much loved mam of Lynn and husband Keith. Precious grandma of Rebecca and Ben and loving great grandma of Isla and James. Also a dear sister, sister-in-law and auntie to all her family.
Funeral service to take place at Sunderland Crematorium on Monday 4th March at 3.30 pm. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to
The Alzhiemer's Society. A donation box will be provided at the crematorium.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Feb. 27, 2019
