Notice SMITH Hetton le Hole Maureen, cousin of

the late Margaret "Rita"

would like to convey her heartfelt

thanks to neighbours, colleagues,

former pupils and to Rita's many

dear friends for their kind messages

and support at this sad time.

Thank you to everyone who attended Rita's funeral and their generous donations in memory of Rita for the Donkey Sanctuary.

Extra special thanks to the staff

at the Laurels Care Home who

looked after Rita with care and

compassion throughout

her time with them.

Thanks to Rev'd Geoff Driver and

to Gavin Reynolds Funeral Directors

for their excellent service.

Rita will be remembered

Rita will be remembered fondly by all who knew her. Published in Sunderland Echo on Mar. 15, 2019