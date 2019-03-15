|
SMITH Hetton le Hole Maureen, cousin of
the late Margaret "Rita"
would like to convey her heartfelt
thanks to neighbours, colleagues,
former pupils and to Rita's many
dear friends for their kind messages
and support at this sad time.
Thank you to everyone who attended Rita's funeral and their generous donations in memory of Rita for the Donkey Sanctuary.
Extra special thanks to the staff
at the Laurels Care Home who
looked after Rita with care and
compassion throughout
her time with them.
Thanks to Rev'd Geoff Driver and
to Gavin Reynolds Funeral Directors
for their excellent service.
Rita will be remembered
fondly by all who knew her.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Mar. 15, 2019
