SMITH Hetton le Hole (Former Deputy Headteacher of Eppleton Primary School, Hetton)
Peacefully in The Laurels Care Home on 20th February aged 88 years, Margaret 'Rita'.
Much loved sister of the late Neil and beloved daughter of the late May and Robert. Please meet for service in Sunderland Crematorium on Thursday 7th March at 1.30pm.
No flowers by request please, donations in lieu if so desired to
The Donkey Sanctuary,
a collection plate will be
available at the crematorium.
Rita is resting peacefully with Gavin J. Reynolds & Son Family Funeral Directors, 78 Sea Road, Fulwell
Published in Sunderland Echo on Mar. 1, 2019
