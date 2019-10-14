|
|
|
Scrafton Boldon Colliery
Formerly of Hylton Castle Peacefully at home with
her loving family on
October 6th aged 80 years,
Margaret (nee Gillings).
Devoted wife of the late Trevor,
much loved mam of
Trevor, Lorraine and John,
loving mother in law
of Julie and Bridget,
cherished nana of
Natalie, Dean and Shaunna,
also great nana of Logan.
Family and friends please meet for service at Sunderland Crematorium on Thursday October 17th at 12 noon. Family flowers only, donations
in lieu to Macmillan Nurses,
a collection plate will be provided
at the crematorium.
All enquiries to
Manor House Funeral Services,
26 Sea Road, Fulwell
Tel 01915496263.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Oct. 14, 2019