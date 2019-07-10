|
|
|
Patterson Springwell Peacefully at home with her loving family on July 8th, aged 84 years, Margaret (nee Robson).
Devoted wife of the late Fred,
much loved mam of Fred, Kevin, Stephen, Lynn and Margaret, loving mother in law, treasured nana and
great nana, also a loved sister of
the late Connie and James.
Family and friends please meet for service in Sunderland Crematorium on Friday July 12th at 2.00pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to St Benedict's Hospice, a collection plate will be provided at the crematorium.
Margaret will repose in the private chapels of rest at Manor House Funeral Services, Jubilee House,
30 Sunningdale Road, Springwell. Tel 01915226222.
Sadly Missed.
Published in Sunderland Echo on July 10, 2019