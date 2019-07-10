Home

Mountford Margaret Dawson Peacefully in hospital
on 4th July, in her 88th year.
Beloved wife of the late John,
much loved mam to Graham,
loving mother-in-law to Susan,
cherished gran to Gabriella,
Simon, Chris and Helen,
also a treasured great-gran
to Jake and Alfie.
A short service of committal will
take place on Monday 15th July
in Sunderland Crematorium
at 1pm, prior to a service of
thanksgiving for Margaret's life
in Roker Methodist Church
at 1:45pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired to the
British Heart Foundation.
All enquiries to
John Duckworth Funeral Directors
Tel. 0191 5160202.
Published in Sunderland Echo on July 10, 2019
