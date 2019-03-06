Home

Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
13:00
St. Matthew's Church
Newbottle
MASON Margaret
(Newbottle) Passed away on Wednesday 27th February at the Mews Care Home.
Margaret (neé Rose) aged 84 years.
Widow of the late William.
A much loved mother of Angie and Dawn. Dear mother-in-law of Paul and Bart. Loving grandma of Rhys and Leah, also a dear sister,
sister-in-law and auntie.
Would friends please meet for service at St. Matthew's Church, Newbottle on Monday 11th March at 1pm prior to committal at Sunderland Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to
St. Matthew's Church or the
British Heart Foundation.
A donation box will be provided at the church.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Mar. 6, 2019
