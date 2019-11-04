Home

Margaret Lincoln

Notice Condolences

Margaret Lincoln Notice
LINCOLN High Barnes Peacefully at Sunderland Royal Hospital on 28th October,
aged 70 years,
Margaret (formerly Rees).
The very much loved mother of Susan and Julia. A cherished nana of Daniel, Emma and Ben, also a special sister, mother in law, companion of Colin and friend of many.
Friends please meet for service
at Sunderland Crematorium on Monday 11th November, at 3:00pm. Will be very sadly missed.
Any enquiries to Scollen and Wright Funeral Home, Grangetown.
Tel. 5239099.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Nov. 4, 2019
