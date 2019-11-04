|
LINCOLN High Barnes Peacefully at Sunderland Royal Hospital on 28th October,
aged 70 years,
Margaret (formerly Rees).
The very much loved mother of Susan and Julia. A cherished nana of Daniel, Emma and Ben, also a special sister, mother in law, companion of Colin and friend of many.
Friends please meet for service
at Sunderland Crematorium on Monday 11th November, at 3:00pm. Will be very sadly missed.
Any enquiries to Scollen and Wright Funeral Home, Grangetown.
Tel. 5239099.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Nov. 4, 2019