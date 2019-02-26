Home

Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
10:15
St. John's Church
Margaret Hogwood Notice
Hogwood Seaham Peacefully on February 16,
Margaret (nee Davison),
aged 69 years.
Beloved wife of the late Henry, devoted mam of Tracey, David, Madeline, Claire, a dear
mother-in-law, much loved nanna and great nanna.
Friends please meet in St. John's Church on Thursday February 28
for service at 10:15 am, cremation to follow at Sunderland. Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to the Macmillan Nurses,
box provided in church.
Enquiries to Kenneth Taylor
Funeral Director,
The Avenue, Seaham.
Tel. 0191 5817388
Published in Sunderland Echo on Feb. 26, 2019
