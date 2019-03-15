Home

John G Hogg Family Funeral Directors Ltd (Pallion, Sunderland)
10-11 Martin Terrace
Sunderland, Co. Durham SR4 6JD
0191 514 2744
Service
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
13:00
Sunderland Crematorium
Margaret Halliman Notice
HALLIMAN Margaret
(Nee Ferry) In hospital in 8th March,
aged 92 years.
Devoted mam to Diane, Denise and the late Maureen, dearest
mother-in-law to Steve and Paul. Also a treasured nana to Lisa, Alix and Liam and a special great-nana to Harry, Evie, Talullah and Theo.
Family and friends please meet for service at Sunderland Crematorium on Friday 22nd March at 1pm.
At rest with John Hogg Family Funeral Directors, St Lukes Terrace, Pallion.
Loved and Remembered Always
Published in Sunderland Echo on Mar. 15, 2019
