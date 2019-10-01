|
|
|
FROST Hendon Peacefully in hospital on
26th September, aged 63 years, Margaret Anne (Anne),
devoted wife to Dave, much loved mam to Haley and David, dear mother-in-law to Robin and Leann and a loving nana to Robynanne, Chloe-Jayne, Leah-Marie,
Keane, Bobby and Isla-Rose.
Also a dearest Sister to Albert.
Family and friends please meet for service at Sunderland Crematorium on Tuesday 8th October at 2.30pm. At Rest with John Hogg Family Funeral Directors, 59 Mainsforth Terrace West, Hendon.
Forever in our hearts.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Oct. 1, 2019