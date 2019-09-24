Home

Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
11:15
St Gabriels Church
Committal
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
12:00
Sunderland Crematorium
Margaret Ferguson

Margaret Ferguson Notice
Ferguson High Barnes Peacefully in Ashbourne Lodge
Care Home on 17th September 2019, aged 78 years. Margaret (nee West).
Devoted wife of the late Robert, dearest mam of Paul, Gail and Stuart. A beloved mother-in-law and a precious nana, also a dear sister, sister-in-law and aunt.
Will friends please meet for
service at St Gabriels Church
on Monday, 30th September
at 11:15am followed by cremation at Sunderland Crematorium at
12 noon. Family flowers only
please, donations in lieu to
St Benedicts Hospice,
a collection box will be available.
All enquiries to Manor House Funerals of Springwell
Tel (0191) 522 6222.
Sadly missed.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Sept. 24, 2019
