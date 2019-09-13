|
|
|
DOUST Seaham Peacefully on August 28th,
in Ceder Court Nursing Home
aged 85 years, Margaret.
Beloved wife of the late Wilf, precious mother to Stephen, Eileen, Janet and Ian. Dear mother-in-law, loving nana, great nana and sister. Friends please meet at St Mary Magdalene RC Church at 11.30am
on Thursday 19th September
for Requiem Mass,
followed by cremation at
Sunderland Crematorium. Reception afterwards at
Seaham Harbour Cricket Club. Family flowers only.
Donations to M.S Society.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Sept. 13, 2019