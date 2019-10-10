|
|
|
Dixon Chilton Moor In St. Benedict's Hospice on October 1st after an illness borne with
dignity and strength,
Margaret. Adored wife of the late Stan, much loved mum and
mother in law, devoted grandma,
proud Gran-gran, loving sister in law, dear auntie and lovely friend.
Please meet for service on Wednesday October 16th in
St Andrew's Parish Church,
Chilton Moor at 1.00pm.
Committal to follow in
Sunderland Crematorium.
All are welcome afterwards to
St. Andrew's Church Hall
for refreshments.
Family flowers only.
Donations in lieu if so desired for the work of St. Benedict's Hospice.
All enquiries to Andrew Grey Funeral Directors,
9 North View Terrace,
Chilton Moor.
Tel: 0191 385 7213.
Loved and Remembered Always.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Oct. 10, 2019