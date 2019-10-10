Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Dixon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Dixon

Notice Condolences

Margaret Dixon Notice
Dixon Chilton Moor In St. Benedict's Hospice on October 1st after an illness borne with
dignity and strength,
Margaret. Adored wife of the late Stan, much loved mum and
mother in law, devoted grandma,
proud Gran-gran, loving sister in law, dear auntie and lovely friend.
Please meet for service on Wednesday October 16th in
St Andrew's Parish Church,
Chilton Moor at 1.00pm.
Committal to follow in
Sunderland Crematorium.
All are welcome afterwards to
St. Andrew's Church Hall
for refreshments.
Family flowers only.
Donations in lieu if so desired for the work of St. Benedict's Hospice.
All enquiries to Andrew Grey Funeral Directors,
9 North View Terrace,
Chilton Moor.
Tel: 0191 385 7213.
Loved and Remembered Always.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Oct. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.