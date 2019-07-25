|
Washington Peacefully in
hospital after a short illness, aged 79 years,
Margaret (née Oliver).
Much loved wife of Robert,
loving mam of Alison and John,
mother-in-law to Andy and Leanne, also a devoted gran to Eve.
Will family and friends please meet for service on Wednesday July
31st in Glebe Methodist Church at 2:15pm followed by cremation in Sunderland Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired
to Macmillan Cancer Care, a donation box will be provided
at the Church.
Published in Sunderland Echo on July 25, 2019