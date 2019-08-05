Home

Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
00:15
All Angels Parish Church
Houghton
Committal
Following Services
Sunderland Crematorium
Margaret Dale Notice
DALE Houghton-Le-Spring Peacefully on
Thursday 25th July
aged 73 years,
Margaret (nee Boynton).
Devoted wife of Bill,
much loved mam of Christine
and Ian, also a loving sister to Keith.
Would friends please meet for service on Thursday 8th August at
St Michael and All Angels Parish Church, Houghton at 12.15pm followed by committal at Sunderland Crematorium.
Family flowers only please. Donations if so desired to Alzheimer's Society and Springfield House Care Home. All welcome for refreshments at the
Chilton Country Club.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Aug. 5, 2019
