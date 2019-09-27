|
|
|
Craddock South Shields
Formerly of Hylton Castle Suddenly at home on
September 17th, aged 88 years,
Margaret (née Robinson)
devoted wife of the late Dick,
much loved mam of
Anne and Denise,
treasured mother in law
of David and John, precious nana
of Lee also a beloved sister
of Emily, Ellen and the late Mary.
Family and friends please meet for
Requiem Mass at Sacred Heart
and St John Bosco R/C Church,
Hylton Castle on Tuesday
October 1st at 11.00am followed
by interment at Harton Cemetery,
South Shields at 12.30pm.
Family flowers only,
donations in lieu to Dementia UK,
a collection plate will be
provided at the Church.
All enquiries to
Manor House Funeral Services
128/130 Fowler Street, South Shields
Tel 01914565858.
On Whose Soul Sweet
Jesus Have Mercy
R.I.P
Published in Sunderland Echo on Sept. 27, 2019