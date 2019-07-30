|
|
|
Chisholm Thorney Close Peacefully on 23rd July 2019,
aged 76 years, Margaret,
devoted wife of the late Tommy, dearest mam of Karen, Dawn & Ian. A dear mother in law, precious
nana and great grandma,
also a much loved aunt.
Will friends please meet for service at Sunderland Crematorium on Thursday, 1st August 2019 at
9:30 am. Margaret will repose in
the private chapels of rest of
Manor House Funerals,
30 Sunningdale Road, Springwell, Sunderland. All enquiries
Tel (0191) 522 6222.
Sadly missed.
Published in Sunderland Echo on July 30, 2019