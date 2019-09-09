|
|
|
BROWN RYHOPE Passed away peacefully with her loving family by her side on September 1st, aged 64 years, Margaret Nee Small.
Much loved wife of David.
Special mam of Michael and Ian, loving grandma of Leo and Mollie,
a dear mother in law
of Gemma and Leanne.
Family and friends please meet
for service at
Sunderland Crematorium on
Friday September 13th at 10.00am.
Family flowers only please. Donations if so desired to
Macmillan Cancer Support.
Forever in our hearts.
Any enquiries to
Scollen and Wright Funeral Home, Grangetown. Tel 5239099
Published in Sunderland Echo on Sept. 9, 2019