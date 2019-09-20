Home

Andrew Grey Funeral Directors (Hetton Le Hole)
30 Station Road
Durham, Tyne and Wear DH5 0AT
0191 526 5800
Service
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
11:00
Sunderland Crematorium
Margaret Adamson

Margaret Adamson Notice
Adamson Hetton-le-Hole Peacefully surrounded by family on September 14th, aged 88 years,
Margaret (nee Curran).
The beloved wife of the late George. The much loved mam of
Trevor, Sandra & Karen.
The treasured nana of
Terri, Martyn, Faye, Niall
& the late Liam.
The adored great-nana of
Scott, Olivia, Austin & Erin.
Friends please meet on
Wednesday September 25th
for service in
Sunderland Crematorium
at 11:00am.
All are welcome afterwards to Hetton Lyons Cricket Club
for refreshments.
Flowers welcome or donations
in lieu, if so desired, to
Breast Cancer Support.
A donation box will be
provided at the crematorium.
All enquiries to
Andrew Grey Funeral Directors,
30 Station Road, Hetton le
Hole Tel: 0191 5265800.
Forever in our hearts.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Sept. 20, 2019
