GOULDEN Sunderland Peacefully in
Freeman Hospital,
after a long illness and incredibly brave fight,
on March 4th, aged 52 years, Mandy (nee Pickersgill).
Devoted Wife of Harve,
Mam of Courtney and Angel and Granny of Hugo, dearest Daughter of Dennis and the late Ann, loving Sister of Joanne and dear Sister in law of Peter, an adored Aunt of Louie and Ruby, loving Niece of Pauline and Bob.
Cortege leaving residence at 12:30pm on Wednesday
March 13th for service in
St Paul's, Ryhope at 1pm.
Followed by cremation in Sunderland Crematorium at 2pm. Family flowers only with donations in lieu to Cancer Research UK,
a collection plate shall be made available at the Crematorium.
The family have requested that black colours are not required. Bright colours are to be worn to celebrate Mandy's life.
All enquiries to T.P. Bradbury Funeral Directors 01915108000
Published in Sunderland Echo on Mar. 8, 2019
