SHERIFF Seaburn Dene Beryl and family of the late Malcolm would like to thank family, friends and neighbours for the kind messages and cards of condolence received during this sad time.
Thank you to the medical staff on
the Magellan (Cruise Maritime),
the Swedish Air Ambulance,
the staff at the Central Hospital
in Kristianstad, the staff on Ward
B22 in Sunderland Royal Hospital
and everyone at St. Benedict's
Hospice for their care and
support during Malcolm's final days.
A big thank you to
Father Geoff Driver for such a
beautiful service and to Gavin from
Gavin J. Reynolds & Son
Family Funeral Directors for being so professional, caring and supportive to our family and Malcolm.
Finally, thank you to everyone who
donated to St. Benedict's Hospice
which raised £900.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Aug. 9, 2019
