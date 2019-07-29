Home

Gavin J. Reynolds & Son Family Funeral Directors
78 Sea Road
Sunderland, Tyne and Wear SR6 9DB
0191 548 7000
Service
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
10:30
Sunderland Crematorium
Sheriff Seaburn Dene Peacefully in St. Benedict's Hospice on 24th July, aged 75 years, Malcolm. Much loved husband of
Beryl (nee Wilson),
treasured dad of Ilva Jayne,
Caroline Louise and the late twin sons Callum and Adrian, adored grandad of Elise, Bethany, Olivia and Cody, also a dear father in law, brother and friend to many.
Family and friends please meet for service in Sunderland Crematorium on Friday 2nd August at 10.30am.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if so desired,
to St. Benedict's Hospice,
a collection box will be
available at the crematorium.
Malcolm is resting peacefully with
Gavin J. Reynolds & Son
Family Funeral Directors,
78 Sea Road, Fulwell.
Published in Sunderland Echo on July 29, 2019
