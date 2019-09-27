|
|
|
McCALLUM
Shiney Row Peacefully surrounded by
his loving family in hospital
on 19th September 2019,
aged 89 years, Mac (Malcolm). Devoted Husband of Gladys
(nee Patrickson), much loved
Dad of Cynthia and Lynne loved Father in law of Nigel and Steve, idolised Grandad of Ben, James and Simon, Great Grandad of Sophie, George, Archie Mac and Mia,
a dear Brother of Brian,
will be sadly missed by all.
Funeral service to take place at
St Matthews Church, Newbottle on 1st October 2019 at 1.30pm followed by cremation at Sunderland Crematorium at 2.30pm.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired can be left after the service for I.E.A.U at Sunderland Royal Hospital.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Sept. 27, 2019