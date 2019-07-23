Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
12:15
St. Nicholas Church
Barnes
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Malcolm Foster
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Malcolm Foster

Notice Condolences

Malcolm Foster Notice
Foster Malcolm Peacefully on 18th July,
aged 75 years.
Beloved husband of Anne,
dearly loved father of Malcolm, Tracey, Lorraine, Daniel and
the late Steven, dear brother of Christopher Waterstreet and
wife Denise, treasured granda
and great-granda.
Please meet for service
on Tuesday 30th July in
St. Nicholas Church, Barnes at 12.15pm prior to committal at Sunderland Cemetery, Grangetown.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to
St. Nicholas Church. All enquiries to John Duckworth funeral Directors tel. 0191 5160202
Published in Sunderland Echo on July 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.