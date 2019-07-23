|
Foster Malcolm Peacefully on 18th July,
aged 75 years.
Beloved husband of Anne,
dearly loved father of Malcolm, Tracey, Lorraine, Daniel and
the late Steven, dear brother of Christopher Waterstreet and
wife Denise, treasured granda
and great-granda.
Please meet for service
on Tuesday 30th July in
St. Nicholas Church, Barnes at 12.15pm prior to committal at Sunderland Cemetery, Grangetown.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to
St. Nicholas Church. All enquiries to John Duckworth funeral Directors tel. 0191 5160202
Published in Sunderland Echo on July 23, 2019