Devlin (Town End Farm) Peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family after a long illness born with great courage and dignity on 14th June 2019,
aged 70 years Mabel, (née Hair).
Very devoted wife of Andra.
Loving mam of Andrew, Stephen, and John. Dear Mother in law of Lyndsay, Angela and Tracy.
Adored Nana and Great Nana.
Also dearest Sister in law
and special Cousin.
Will friends please meet for service at Sunderland Crematorium on Tuesday 25th June at 12pm. Friends are kindly invited afterwards to Town End Farm W.M.C for refreshments.
Family flowers only donation in lieu if so desired to St Benedict's Hospice a collection will be provided at the crematorium. Mabel resting at
Tony Clarke Funeral Directors
190 Hylton Road, Tel 0191 5656055. Sadly missed by all her
devoted family and friends.
Published in Sunderland Echo on June 18, 2019
