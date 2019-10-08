|
|
|
Thompson Seaton Lane, Seaham Suddenly on September 24th aged 54 years, Lynn (nee Angus). Dearly loved wife of Grayson and dearest mam of Sam and Nick, future mother-in-law of Hayley, loving daughter of David and Linda, sister of Terry and Martin and Auntie to Rachel, Sarah, Jason and Jack.
Friends please meet at
Sunderland Crematorium at 2:30pm on Monday 14th October
for service, prior to cremation.
Family flowers only, afterwards at Martino's Seaham at 4pm,
All friends welcome.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Oct. 8, 2019