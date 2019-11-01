Home

Paisley Louise
Penshaw Peacefully at home
on 26th October 2019
aged 91 years.
Beloved wife of the late Cyril,
much loved mam of David,
Stephen, Philip and Graham,
loving mother-in-law of Bonnie, Gillian, Amanda and the
late Susan, proud grandma of Alex, Heather, Sebastian, Aurora and Steel. Funeral service at
Sunderland Crematorium on Thursday 7th November at 2:30pm. Family flowers only please, donations if desired in aid of
Marie Curie. All welcome for refreshments afterwards at
The Lakeside Club.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Nov. 1, 2019
