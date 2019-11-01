|
Paisley Louise
Penshaw Peacefully at home
on 26th October 2019
aged 91 years.
Beloved wife of the late Cyril,
much loved mam of David,
Stephen, Philip and Graham,
loving mother-in-law of Bonnie, Gillian, Amanda and the
late Susan, proud grandma of Alex, Heather, Sebastian, Aurora and Steel. Funeral service at
Sunderland Crematorium on Thursday 7th November at 2:30pm. Family flowers only please, donations if desired in aid of
Marie Curie. All welcome for refreshments afterwards at
The Lakeside Club.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Nov. 1, 2019