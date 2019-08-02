Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kenneth Taylor Funeral Director
57 The Avenue
Seaham, Co. Durham SR7 8NS
0191 581 7388
Service
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
10:30
Durham Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Louise Fraser
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louise Fraser

Notice Condolences

Louise Fraser Notice
Fraser (Seaham) Peacefully on July 26,
Louise (née Cort)
aged 77 years.
Beloved wife of Brian,
loving mam of Alex, Craig,
step sons Tony and Nick,
devoted gran of Callum,
Kayleigh, Alana, Damian,
Zoe and Liam.
Family and friends please meet
at Durham Crematorium on
Tuesday, August 6 for service
at 10:30 am. Family flowers
only please, donations if so
desired to St Benedicts Hospice
and Macmillan. Plate provided
at crematorium. Enquiries to
Kenneth Taylor Funeral Director,
The Avenue, Seaham, Tel. 5817 388.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Aug. 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.