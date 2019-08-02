|
|
|
Fraser (Seaham) Peacefully on July 26,
Louise (née Cort)
aged 77 years.
Beloved wife of Brian,
loving mam of Alex, Craig,
step sons Tony and Nick,
devoted gran of Callum,
Kayleigh, Alana, Damian,
Zoe and Liam.
Family and friends please meet
at Durham Crematorium on
Tuesday, August 6 for service
at 10:30 am. Family flowers
only please, donations if so
desired to St Benedicts Hospice
and Macmillan. Plate provided
at crematorium. Enquiries to
Kenneth Taylor Funeral Director,
The Avenue, Seaham, Tel. 5817 388.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Aug. 2, 2019