ARMSTRONG Fulwell Barbara and Dave would
like to thank family, friends
and neighbours for the flowers,
cards of condolence and
messages of comfort received
during this sad time and for
all of your support given to
Louise during her life.
Thanks to Chris May for his
touching tribute to Louise
at the service and the way in
which he told her story,
thank you to Gavin from
Gavin J. Reynolds & Son
Family Funeral Directors for
the respectful way he tended
to Louise and the kindness
he showed to us before,
during and after the funeral,
finally a big thank you to all
who donated in aid of
Fulwell Community Library.
Published in Sunderland Echo on July 12, 2019