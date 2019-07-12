ARMSTRONG Fulwell Barbara and Dave would

like to thank family, friends

and neighbours for the flowers,

cards of condolence and

messages of comfort received

during this sad time and for

all of your support given to

Louise during her life.

Thanks to Chris May for his

touching tribute to Louise

at the service and the way in

which he told her story,

thank you to Gavin from

Gavin J. Reynolds & Son

Family Funeral Directors for

the respectful way he tended

to Louise and the kindness

he showed to us before,

during and after the funeral,

finally a big thank you to all

who donated in aid of

Fulwell Community Library. Published in Sunderland Echo on July 12, 2019