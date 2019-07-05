|
ARMSTRONG Fulwell,
formerly Slovenia Sadly passed away on
26th June, aged 96 years, Louise.
Beloved wife of the late David.
Greatly missed by her
loving family and friends.
Please meet for service in
Sunderland Crematorium on
Tuesday 9th July at 1.30pm.
No flowers by request please,
donations in lieu, if so desired,
to Fulwell Community Library,
a collection box will be available
at the Crematorium.
Louise is resting peacefully with
Gavin J. Reynolds & Son
Family Funeral Directors.
78 Sea Road, Fulwell.
Goodbye to a very special lady.
Published in Sunderland Echo on July 5, 2019