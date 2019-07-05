Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gavin J. Reynolds & Son Family Funeral Directors
78 Sea Road
Sunderland, Tyne and Wear SR6 9DB
0191 548 7000
Resources
More Obituaries for Louise Armstrong
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louise Armstrong

Notice Condolences

Louise Armstrong Notice
ARMSTRONG Fulwell,
formerly Slovenia Sadly passed away on
26th June, aged 96 years, Louise.
Beloved wife of the late David.
Greatly missed by her
loving family and friends.
Please meet for service in
Sunderland Crematorium on
Tuesday 9th July at 1.30pm.
No flowers by request please,
donations in lieu, if so desired,
to Fulwell Community Library,
a collection box will be available
at the Crematorium.
Louise is resting peacefully with
Gavin J. Reynolds & Son
Family Funeral Directors.
78 Sea Road, Fulwell.

Goodbye to a very special lady.
Published in Sunderland Echo on July 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices