Cowie Lorna (Houghton) Peacefully in
The Pavillion Care Home, Houghton,
with her family by her side
on 9th February 2019,
aged 82 years (nee Wear).
Beloved Wife of Bob, much
loved Mam of Susan and Janet,
loving Mother-in-Law of Steve,
cherished Nana of
Gary, Kirsty and Jonathan,
precious Great Grand Nana
to Harper and Sophia.
Would family and friends please
meet for the funeral service at
St Michaels & All Angels,
Houghton on Friday
22nd February at 1pm
followed by interment at
Hetton Cemetery at 2pm.
Much loved and
always remembered.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Feb. 16, 2019
