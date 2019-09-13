Resources More Obituaries for Liz Hartley Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Liz Hartley

Notice HARTLEY Leafields Stephen and family of the late Liz would like to thank family and friends for attending her funeral

and for the words of comfort

and support at this time.

Thank you to our friends and work

colleagues at Gentoo for their

support and to the staff at

St. Benedict's Hospice for

all their assistance.

Thanks also to the staff at

Sunderland Royal Hospital

for their care, advice and help

and to our families for their

invaluable support and love.

Thank you to Gavin and staff from

Gavin Reynolds Funeral Directors

for all he did, we couldn't

have asked for more.

To Chris May for the lovely service

and to everyone who donated

in Liz's memory in aid of

Macmillan Cancer Support. Published in Sunderland Echo on Sept. 13, 2019 ‹ Back to today's Notices