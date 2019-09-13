|
|
|
HARTLEY Leafields Stephen and family of the late Liz would like to thank family and friends for attending her funeral
and for the words of comfort
and support at this time.
Thank you to our friends and work
colleagues at Gentoo for their
support and to the staff at
St. Benedict's Hospice for
all their assistance.
Thanks also to the staff at
Sunderland Royal Hospital
for their care, advice and help
and to our families for their
invaluable support and love.
Thank you to Gavin and staff from
Gavin Reynolds Funeral Directors
for all he did, we couldn't
have asked for more.
To Chris May for the lovely service
and to everyone who donated
in Liz's memory in aid of
Macmillan Cancer Support.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Sept. 13, 2019