Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gavin J. Reynolds & Son Family Funeral Directors
78 Sea Road
Sunderland, Tyne and Wear SR6 9DB
0191 548 7000
Service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
10:30
Sunderland Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Liz Hartley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Liz Hartley

Notice Condolences

Liz Hartley Notice
HARTLEY Leafields Peacefully at home with
her loving husband by her side
on 26th August, Liz (née Roberts).
Loving wife of Stephen, much loved
mam of George and Louise,
also a treasured nana
of Molly and Libby.
Will be sadly missed by
all her loving family.
Family and friends please
meet for service in
Sunderland Crematorium on
Friday 6th September at 10.30am.
No flowers by request please,
donations in lieu, if so desired,
to Macmillan Cancer Support,
a collection box will be available
at the Crematorium.
Liz is resting peacefully with
Gavin J. Reynolds & Son
Family Funeral Directors.
78 Sea Road, Fulwell
Published in Sunderland Echo on Aug. 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.