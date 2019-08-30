|
|
|
HARTLEY Leafields Peacefully at home with
her loving husband by her side
on 26th August, Liz (née Roberts).
Loving wife of Stephen, much loved
mam of George and Louise,
also a treasured nana
of Molly and Libby.
Will be sadly missed by
all her loving family.
Family and friends please
meet for service in
Sunderland Crematorium on
Friday 6th September at 10.30am.
No flowers by request please,
donations in lieu, if so desired,
to Macmillan Cancer Support,
a collection box will be available
at the Crematorium.
Liz is resting peacefully with
Gavin J. Reynolds & Son
Family Funeral Directors.
78 Sea Road, Fulwell
Published in Sunderland Echo on Aug. 30, 2019