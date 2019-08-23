Home

HADFIELD Seaham Peacefully at home on August 19th, aged 68 years, Liz (née Cook).
Much loved wife of Jeff, loving mam of Julie, Susan and her partner David, devoted granny to Adam,
a dear sister, sister in law and aunt.
Will family and friends please meet for service on Monday September 2nd in Durham Crematorium at 2.30pm. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to
St. Benedicts Hospice, a donation box will be provided at the Crematorium.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Aug. 23, 2019
