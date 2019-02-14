|
Thompson High Barnes Peacefully in hospital on February 9th,
Linda (nee Pope), treasured and devoted wife of the late John. Cherished and never to be replaced Mam of Donna and Joanne, devoted Mother-in-Law of John and David and a special Nana to Sam, Jack and Catherine.
Much loved Sister-in-Law and Auntie. Linda was also a good friend to many.
Cortege leaving residence on Monday 18th February at 11.30am for a Requiem Mass at St Joseph's RC Church at 12 noon interment after Mass in Bishopwearmouth Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations requested for the Anthony Nolan Trust,
2 Heathgate Place, 75-87 Agincourt Road, London, NW3 2NU.
Resting at T.P. Bradbury
227 Hylton Road, Sunderland.
At peace now with Dad.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Feb. 14, 2019
