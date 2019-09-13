Resources More Obituaries for Linda Robson Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Linda Robson

Notice ROBSON Seaburn Dene Malcolm and family of the late Linda would like to thank family, friends and neighbours for their kind words, cards of condolence and

floral tributes received

during their sad bereavement.

Thank you to all of the staff on the

Phoenix Unit at Sunderland Royal

Hospital for their care and attention

to both Linda and our family.

To Debbie Green for providing

a beautiful service and a big

thank you to Gavin and staff from

Gavin J. Reynolds & Son

Family Funeral Directors for

their kindness and professionalism.

Finally thank you to everyone who

donated to Cancer Research UK

and Macmillan which raised

an overwhelming amount. Published in Sunderland Echo on Sept. 13, 2019