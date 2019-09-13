|
|
|
ROBSON Seaburn Dene Malcolm and family of the late Linda would like to thank family, friends and neighbours for their kind words, cards of condolence and
floral tributes received
during their sad bereavement.
Thank you to all of the staff on the
Phoenix Unit at Sunderland Royal
Hospital for their care and attention
to both Linda and our family.
To Debbie Green for providing
a beautiful service and a big
thank you to Gavin and staff from
Gavin J. Reynolds & Son
Family Funeral Directors for
their kindness and professionalism.
Finally thank you to everyone who
donated to Cancer Research UK
and Macmillan which raised
an overwhelming amount.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Sept. 13, 2019