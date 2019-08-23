Home

Gavin J. Reynolds & Son Family Funeral Directors
78 Sea Road
Sunderland, Tyne and Wear SR6 9DB
0191 548 7000
Linda Robson Notice
ROBSON Seaburn, formerly Boldon Sadly lost her battle on
19th August, aged 64 years, Linda.
Treasured wife of Malcolm, proud mam of Peter, Stephen and Richard,
adored nana, loving sister of David,
also a dear friend to many.
Family and friends please meet for service in Sunderland Crematorium on Thursday 29th August at 2.30pm. No flowers by request please, donations in lieu, if so desired,
to Macmillan Cancer Support & Cancer Research UK,
a collection box will be
available at the crematorium.
Linda is resting peacefully with
Gavin J. Reynolds & Son
Family Funeral Directors.
78 Sea Road, Fulwell.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Aug. 23, 2019
