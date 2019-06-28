|
HUNTER Linda
(née Fraser) Died peacefully at her home in Mannum, Australia with her family, on Saturday May 11th 2019, aged 77.
Much loved mother to Katherine and Stephen, son-in-law David
and daughter-in-law Tita,
also loving grandmother to
Rebecca and Matthew.
Beloved wife to the late Alan
and sister to brother John.
She was a kind and generous hearted girl, we will sorely miss her, also by the many friends and relations in Britain and beyond.
Now at peace in Mannum,
a village much like South Hylton, where she met and married Alan.
Published in Sunderland Echo on June 28, 2019