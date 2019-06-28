Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Hunter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda Hunter

Notice Condolences

Linda Hunter Notice
HUNTER Linda
(née Fraser) Died peacefully at her home in Mannum, Australia with her family, on Saturday May 11th 2019, aged 77.
Much loved mother to Katherine and Stephen, son-in-law David
and daughter-in-law Tita,
also loving grandmother to
Rebecca and Matthew.
Beloved wife to the late Alan
and sister to brother John.
She was a kind and generous hearted girl, we will sorely miss her, also by the many friends and relations in Britain and beyond.
Now at peace in Mannum,
a village much like South Hylton, where she met and married Alan.
Published in Sunderland Echo on June 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.