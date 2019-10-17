|
|
|
Green Seaham Peacefully on October 11th, Linda
(née Bryant, former newsagent), aged 64 years.
Beloved wife of Stan, much loved step-mother of Victoria, adored nana of Dale and a cherished sister, sister in law and aunt.
Friends please meet in St John's Church for service on Wednesday October 23rd for service at 11 a.m. Private cremation to follow.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, for
St Benedict's Hospice c/o the family.
Enquiries to Kenneth Taylor Funeral Director, The Avenue, Seaham
Tel 5817388
Published in Sunderland Echo on Oct. 17, 2019